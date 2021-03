CONCORDIA — The mother of all cold spells did in Allen Community College’s women Wednesday.

The Red Devils didn’t score until 6½ minutes remained in the second quarter, while host Cloud County Community College scored the game’s first 26 points in a 65-41 victory.

Allen began the game with 13 straight misses and 13 turnovers as the T-Birds pulled ahead, 17-0, after one quarter and 26-0 with 7:10 left in the half.