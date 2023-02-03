 | Fri, Feb 03, 2023
Andy Reid’s fingerprints all over this year’s Super Bowl

There is a chance Jason Kelce, Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham could all play their last game for the Eagles in the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs. Those three are the last remaining holdovers from former coach Andy Reid's time in Philly.

February 3, 2023 - 3:10 PM

Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs holds up the Lamar Hunt Trophy after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 29, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images/TNS)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jason Kelce felt the pull of retirement after the Eagles slogged through a miserable 2020 season and a second Super Bowl any time soon seemed like a joke. The Christmas album crooner,honorary Mummer and All-Pro center — how many players have all those titles in their NFL.com bio? — considered walking away at the end of last season. His future was one of the more pressing offseason questions on tap, so Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni shipped the big guy two cases of beer to coax him to stay.

So Kelce stayed.

“I’ve learned now I don’t know when that last game is going to come,” the 35-year-old Kelce said.

