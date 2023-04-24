Angels go back-to-back-to-back to topple KC

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Taylor Ward, Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani hit consecutive homers in the sixth inning, and the Los Angeles Angels hung on for a 4-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday.

Trout also had two doubles for the Angels, who managed only one hit in the first five innings against Jordan Lyles (0-4) before the heart of their order unloaded on the Kansas City starter during a nine-pitch span.

Ward’s drive into the short left-field porch was followed by Trout’s fifth homer of the year and Ohtani’s 415-foot blast to center for his own fifth homer. Los Angeles hadn’t hit back-to-back-to-back homers since June 8, 2019.