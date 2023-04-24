 | Mon, Apr 24, 2023
Angels go back-to-back-to-back to topple KC

Taylor Ward, Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani hit consecutive homers in the sixth inning, and the Los Angeles Angels hung on for a 4-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals. The Angels managed only one hit in the first five innings against Jordan Lyles before the heart of their order unloaded on the Kansas City starter during a nine-pitch span.

Sports

April 24, 2023 - 3:42 PM

Angels center fielder Mike Trout rounds the bases after hitting a two-run homer against the Astros in the seventh inning on July 22, 2018, at Angels Stadium in Anaheim. Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times/TNS

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Taylor Ward, Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani hit consecutive homers in the sixth inning, and the Los Angeles Angels hung on for a 4-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday.

Trout also had two doubles for the Angels, who managed only one hit in the first five innings against Jordan Lyles (0-4) before the heart of their order unloaded on the Kansas City starter during a nine-pitch span.

Ward’s drive into the short left-field porch was followed by Trout’s fifth homer of the year and Ohtani’s 415-foot blast to center for his own fifth homer. Los Angeles hadn’t hit back-to-back-to-back homers since June 8, 2019.

