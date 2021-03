Five area high school girls earned postseason honors for their work on the basketball court this season.

Crest High senior Aubree Holloran was joined by Marmaton Valley High’s Janae Granere and Yates Center’s Morgan Collins on the all-Three Rivers League second team

Kaylee Becker Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Meanwhile, Marmaton Valley’s Kaylee Becker and Yates Center’s Molly Proper earned honorable mention.