Area teams building their momentum 

Area spring sports teams will be eyeing their regional assignments soon and looking to keep their momentum from the regular season rolling.
Baseball
Iola High’s baseball team has started to fire on all cylinders and has shown what kind of team they can really be. When the Mustangs (11-2) took down Heritage Christian in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday, Korbin Cloud threw a complete game four-hit shutout.
Cloud is one of three reliable arms for the Mustangs this season, the others being senior Brandon McKarnin and junior Mac Leonard. First-year head coach Levi Ashmore also believes he has one of the best middle of the lineups in the state.
“We’ve got everything we want right in front of us,” said Ashmore. “I know that when our guys are swinging the bats and we’re pitching well, we can really make some things happen. I feel good when every kid, one through nine, steps to the plate.”
It’s hard to argue with Ashmore. Freshman Tre Wilson has been hitting the cover off the ball. Senior Jarrett Herrmann delivered a home run in the first game of the season and has been providing power ever since. Junior Landon Weide is always on base. Cloud and sophomore Grady Dougherty also each ripped home runs against Heritage Christian.
Crest High will be one of the other top baseball teams in the area to watch once the playoffs begin. The Lancers (10-0) have given up only eight runs in 10 games this season and their lineup averages 11.3 runs scored per game.
“Guys are starting to get hot at the right time offensively,” said Crest head coach Roland Weir. “Holden (Barker) and Stetson (Setter) are starting to hit their stride. Trevor (Church) has yet to give up a run this year. Rogan (Weir) is in the top-15 in the state hitting wise.”
Six of the 10 Lancer victories have been shutouts.
Humboldt has also found some dominant pitching after starters Trey Sommer and Logan Page each threw complete game no-hitters over Cherryvale to mark three straight no-hit victories for Cub pitchers this season.
“It’s the importance of being ready to play from the first pitch,” Humboldt head coach Mike Miller said. “We only have two upperclassmen and we get good leadership from those guys, especially on the mound pitching. They’re both pretty good arms for us. As young as we are, everybody has got to step up and it’s important for everyone to take ownership.”
The Cubs (11-1) have one of the best leadoff hitters in the area in junior Sam Hull while Colden Cook, Blake Ellis and Sommer form a dangerous middle of the lineup. Miller believes if his team can begin games strong, they can beat anyone in the state.
Softball
Humboldt has mainly played around starting pitcher Shelby Shaughnessy this season. Shaughnessy has compiled an 8-1 record in the circle. The Lady Cubs are 12-3 and 10-1 in league play.
“We’ve just got to continue to get better,” said Humboldt head coach Brad Piley. “We still haven’t reached our full potential with everyone gelling at the same time. It’s always one or two girls making a difference each night so we’ve got to get more gel and pitching going.”
At the plate, the Lady Cubs are led by Emily Ross’s power hitting in the cleanup spot, Karley Wools in the leadoff role or Shaughnessy. Against Cherryvale, Shaughnessy threw two wins and drove in four runs.
Yates Center has continued their role of being one of the top teams in the Three Rivers League this season, even under first-year head coach Scott Grogg. Critical to their success has been Molly Proper’s pitching and Callyn Miller’s batting.
Yates Center has shut out Oswego and Marmaton Valley in lopsided affairs.
Last year, Yates Center’s season ended at the regional tournament championship game. The Lady Cats are looking to go even deeper this season.
Track and field
Iola has always fielded strong runners. While this year is no different, the Mustangs also have strong representation in field events.
At this week’s Marv Smith Invitational at Riverside Park, Jesse Taylor earned first place in the 3200-meter run, Maddox Riley took first place in the 100-meter hurdles and Karingten Hall won first place in the 100-meter dash. Cole Moyer also took second place in the 3200-meter.
“Cole shaved over 30 seconds off his 3200-meter time from last week,” said Iola head coach Dana Daugharthy. “He ran very well after dealing with some health issues at the beginning of the year. It is good to see him running in the 11’s again.”
Humboldt also has traditionally fielded competitive track and field athletes. Ricklyn Hillmon won first place in the 200-meter dash at the Iola meet.
Maddox Johnson has also been exceptional in throwing events, taking first places and setting personal-records in the discus, javelin and shot put. He just recently competed at the KU Relays in Lawrence and took top spots in the discus and javelin.
Crest’s track and field team has come together under first-year head coach Kaitlyn Cummings. Cummings also coaches the school’s cross country team.
Freshman Josie Walter has been the team’s most dependable distance runner, winning the 1600-meter race a number of times.
Senior Ethan Godderz continues to impress in the long jump while Mia Coleman prides herself in the shorter distance runs like the 100-meter dash.
Marmaton Valley has experienced success this season as well, mainly in field events but also running. Janae Granere is a team leader in the long jump and triple jump while her brother, Jaedon, has excelled in the 100-meter dash and the 400-meter dash.
The Wildcats have also been carried by some leaders in the throwing events including Brayden Lawson dominating the javelin, Evan Kent competing in the shot put and discus and Todd Stephenson taking top placements in the high jump.
