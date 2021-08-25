Bears rookie QB eager to show what he can do

CHICAGO — Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields will start the third and final preseason game against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday in Nashville. After that, Andy Dalton’s play could largely determine when Bears fans next see Fields in a game.

Before practice at Halas Hall on Tuesday, Bears coach Matt Nagy reiterated his plan to start the veteran Dalton in the season opener Sept. 12 against the Los Angeles Rams in Inglewood, Calif.

But he strayed from his typical training camp message about playing Fields when the first-round pick is ready, and he acknowledged that Dalton’s play will help determine when Fields makes his debut.