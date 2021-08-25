 | Wed, Aug 25, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Bears rookie QB eager to show what he can do

Justin Fields has Chicago fans salivating at watching the young quarterback take the field for the Bears this season. But his path still has one hurdle left — veteran Andy Dalton.

By

Sports

August 25, 2021 - 9:44 AM

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) under center in the second half during a preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Soldier Field in Chicago. The Bills won, 41-15. Photo by Stacey Wescott / Chicago Tribune / TNS

CHICAGO — Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields will start the third and final preseason game against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday in Nashville. After that, Andy Dalton’s play could largely determine when Bears fans next see Fields in a game.

Before practice at Halas Hall on Tuesday, Bears coach Matt Nagy reiterated his plan to start the veteran Dalton in the season opener Sept. 12 against the Los Angeles Rams in Inglewood, Calif.

But he strayed from his typical training camp message about playing Fields when the first-round pick is ready, and he acknowledged that Dalton’s play will help determine when Fields makes his debut.

Related
October 27, 2020
September 23, 2020
December 23, 2019
August 30, 2018
Most Popular