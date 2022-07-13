Big 12 ponders next move in realignment frenzy

WICHITA, Kan. — At about this time last year, the Pac-12 and its new commissioner made a decision that transformed the Big 12 from prey to hunter in the world of conference realignment.

When George Kliavkoff announced that his league had no plans to add schools looking for a life boat following the surprising defections of Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC, the Big 12 went to work. It added BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF. After ending up on the wrong end of realignment for more than a decade, the league was finally on the offensive.

Will the Big 12 stay aggressive now that the tables have turned? After all, it is suddenly one of the conferences on stable ground with a new commissioner. Will it look to raid the Pac-12 and deliver a knockout blow to that league while it scrambles to move forward without UCLA and USC, who are leaving for the Big Ten? Or will the Big 12 stand down?