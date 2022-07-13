 | Thu, Jul 14, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Big 12 ponders next move in realignment frenzy

Big 12 officials are looking to stay aggressive as they consider whether to stay put or expand in a whirlwind of conference realignment. This time, schools say the Big 12 is in a position of strength.

By

Sports

July 13, 2022 - 3:23 PM

Detail view of Big 12 logo as the Baylor band plays on the field before the Bears play host to Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championship at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on December 7, 2019. Photo by (Ron Jenkins/Getty Images/TNS)

WICHITA, Kan. — At about this time last year, the Pac-12 and its new commissioner made a decision that transformed the Big 12 from prey to hunter in the world of conference realignment.

When George Kliavkoff announced that his league had no plans to add schools looking for a life boat following the surprising defections of Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC, the Big 12 went to work. It added BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF. After ending up on the wrong end of realignment for more than a decade, the league was finally on the offensive.

Will the Big 12 stay aggressive now that the tables have turned? After all, it is suddenly one of the conferences on stable ground with a new commissioner. Will it look to raid the Pac-12 and deliver a knockout blow to that league while it scrambles to move forward without UCLA and USC, who are leaving for the Big Ten? Or will the Big 12 stand down?

Related
July 11, 2022
July 6, 2022
June 29, 2022
June 3, 2022
Most Popular