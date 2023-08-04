 | Fri, Aug 04, 2023
Big Ten clears way for Oregon, Washington

August 4, 2023 - 2:34 PM

Fans gather for the annual Oregon Ducks Spring Football Game at Autzen Stadium on April 29, 2023, in Eugene, Oregon. (Ali Gradischer/Getty Images/TNS)

The Big Ten has cleared the way for Oregon and Washington to apply for membership and join the conference, four people with familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Friday.

The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the conference and schools were finalizing an official agreement and announcement.

The Ducks and Huskies from the Pac-12 still must officially apply for membership and the Big Ten presidents, who met Friday morning to discuss expansion, need to officially approve any moves.

