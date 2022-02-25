 | Sat, Feb 26, 2022
Bittersweet ranking for Medvedev

Medvedev talks about his home nation Russia's attack on Ukraine as he nears taking over the No. 1 ranking in men's tennis.

February 25, 2022 - 5:44 PM

Daniil Medvedev

ACAPULCO, Mexico (AP) — As much as Daniil Medvedev cared about taking over the No. 1 ranking in men’s tennis, he knew there were more serious matters happening Thursday involving his home nation of Russia.

A loss by Novak Djokovic at the Dubai Championships meant that the Serbian player would move down to No. 2 and Medvedev was assured of becoming the 27th man to hold the top spot in the ATP — even before Medvedev reached the semifinals by winning his match at the Mexico Open.

It all happened on the same day that Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine that began with air and missile strikes on military facilities before troops and tanks rolled across borders from the north, east and south. 

