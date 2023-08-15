Blanco’s squeeze bunt wins it for Royals in ninth

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Dairon Blanco executed a suicide squeeze bunt in the ninth inning to score pinch-runner Samad Taylor, and the Kansas City Royals rallied after blowing a 5-0 lead to hand the playoff-contending Seattle Mariners their third straight loss, 7-6 on Monday night.

“That’s how we drew it up,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro deadpanned. “He’s gotten bunts down in big spots. That guy (Matt Brash) was throwing 100 miles per hour. That’s not easy to do.”

Brady Singer took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, Bobby Witt Jr. hit the Royals’ first inside-the-park homer in four years and Salvador Perez hit a three-run shot to build the Royals’ big lead.