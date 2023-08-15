 | Tue, Aug 15, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Blanco’s squeeze bunt wins it for Royals in ninth

Dairon Blanco executed a suicide squeeze bunt in the ninth inning to score pinch-runner Samad Taylor, and the Kansas City Royals rallied after blowing a 5-0 lead to hand the playoff-contending Seattle Mariners their third straight loss, 7-6 on Monday night. 

By

Sports

August 15, 2023 - 3:15 PM

The Kansas City Royals' Matt Duffy hits a two-run single in the eighth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Kauffman Stadium on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Ed Zurga/Getty Images/TNS)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Dairon Blanco executed a suicide squeeze bunt in the ninth inning to score pinch-runner Samad Taylor, and the Kansas City Royals rallied after blowing a 5-0 lead to hand the playoff-contending Seattle Mariners their third straight loss, 7-6 on Monday night.

“That’s how we drew it up,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro deadpanned. “He’s gotten bunts down in big spots. That guy (Matt Brash) was throwing 100 miles per hour. That’s not easy to do.”

Brady Singer took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, Bobby Witt Jr. hit the Royals’ first inside-the-park homer in four years and Salvador Perez hit a three-run shot to build the Royals’ big lead.

Related
August 2, 2023
July 19, 2023
June 13, 2023
April 11, 2019
Most Popular