Blanco’s 4 hits, 3 RBI’s help Royals outscore Tigers 11-10

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Dairon Blanco tripled, doubled twice, singled and drove in three runs and the Kansas City Royals overcame Spencer Torkelson’s two-homer night to outscore the Detroit Tigers 11-10 on Tuesday.

“You have to get ready every day,” Blanco, who ranked the day as his best ever in baseball, said through an interpreter. “A day like today you just get ready and take advantage of it.”

Blanco tripled and scored to help the Royals tie it at 2 in the third, and had a run-scoring bunt hit to cap a five-run fourth. He doubled and scored in both the sixth and eighth innings for his first career four-hit game.