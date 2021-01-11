Menu Search Log in

Browns win, will face Chiefs next

Cleveland exploded out of the gate, scoring 28 points in the first quarter to cruise past Pittsburgh, 48-29, in their AFC Wildcard matchup. The Browns advance to play Kansas City in the divisional round.

January 11, 2021 - 9:45 AM

Cleveland Browns strong safety Karl Joseph scores the Browns first touchdown on a bad snap against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Photo by Peter Diana / Pittsburgh Post-Gazette / TNS

PITTSBURGH (AP) — So much for the weight of history. Or practicing. Or having your head coach on the sideline. Or your emotional leader on the field.

The Cleveland Browns overcame all of it, dismantling the Pittsburgh Steelers 48-29 in the wild-card round Sunday night.

It’s the franchise’s first postseason victory in more than a quarter century and earned a trip to Kansas City next Sunday to face the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs.

