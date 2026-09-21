Caney Valley wins battle for top spot in TVL

CANEY — The Humboldt Cubs suffered their first loss of the season in a 44-0 drubbing by the Caney Valley Bullpups.

The Bullpups are undefeated and have yet to concede a single point this season. They held Humboldt to just 128 yards of total offense Friday.

Junior quarterback Ty Shaughnessy was Humboldt’s most productive player on offense. He completed 6 of 16 passes for 97 yards. Sophomore Mason Miller was the Cubs’ leading rusher with 14 yards on seven carries, followed by sophomore Kaven Kellner with 7 yards and Shaughnessy with 6 yards on the…