 | Tue, Apr 11, 2023
Cavinder twins leaving Miami 

For Haley and Hanna Cavinder, the Elite Eight apparently was enough and their time at Miami is over. The Cavinder twins are two of the most prominent athletes in the name, image and likeness era of college athletics. They announced Tuesday they won't return to the Hurricanes next season. 

By

Sports

April 11, 2023 - 2:09 PM

Miami Hurricanes womens basketball players Haley Cavinder (14), Hanna Cavinder (15) have more than $1 million in endorsements and have been at the forefront of college sports Name, Image, Likeness movement. They announced they will forego final year of eligibility to pursue other career options.

The Cavinders — who are 22 and were listed as seniors on the Miami roster — both played four seasons in college, but they could have played next season, too, because of the NCAA ruling that restored a year of eligibility to all athletes who went through a pandemic-affected season.

