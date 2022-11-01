 | Wed, Nov 02, 2022
March Madness a bedrock in ever-changing college landscape

While conference realignment, player transfers and the ever-growing Name, Image, Likeness era begins in college athletics, the world of March Madness and the NCAA Tournament remains largely unchanged.

November 1, 2022 - 2:09 PM

The Kansas Jayhawks raise the NCAA championship trophy after beating North Carolina, 72-69 April 4 in New Orleans. Photo by Rich Sugg / Kansas City Star / TNS

If the latest spasm of conference realignment in college sports was supposed to spell doom for the Big 12 or Pac-12 — or for any other conference, for that matter — somebody forgot to tell the basketball coaches.

In college hoops, where virtually all success is measured by how a team, or conference, fares in March Madness, the 2022-23 campaign about to tip off looks a lot like business as usual.

With football-driven realignment joining the rapidly expanding transfer portal and the players’ newfound and meagerly regulated ability to make money off their celebrity, the postseason NCAA tournaments, men’s and women’s, are, more than ever, the glue that holds the increasingly fractured fabric of college sports together.

