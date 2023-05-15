 | Mon, May 15, 2023
Celtics face Miami Heat in Eastern Conference Finals rematch

The Celtics got a historic 51-point performance from Jayson Tatum to blow past the 76ers in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference semifinals matchup to land back in the conference finals for the second straight season.

By

Sports

May 15, 2023 - 2:38 PM

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) controls the ball as he goes up against Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) in the first half at the FTX Arena in Miami on Friday, October 21, 2022.

BOSTON (AP) — As the Celtics’ 112-88 Game 7 rout of the 76ers began to crystallize late in the third quarter, a Boston fan toting a neon pink inflatable flamingo held up a sign that read, “See you in Miami!”

Celtics-Heat: The rematch is now officially set for the Eastern Conference finals.

Last season the Celtics had a 3-2 series lead over Miami in the NBA’s version of the final four before losing in Game 6. Boston then came within a late missed jump by Miami’s Jimmy Butler of seeing its season end in Game 7 before eventually holding on to advance to the NBA Finals.

