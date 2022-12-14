 | Wed, Dec 14, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Celtics rally past Lakers in OT

Boston's Jayson Tatum was forced to tie the game at the end of regulation and send the game to overtime on a 14-foot baseline shot after blowing a 20-point lead to Los Angeles earlier in the evening.

By

Sports

December 14, 2022 - 1:53 PM

Jayson Tatum (0) of the Boston Celtics handles the ball during the first half against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in Phoenix. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images/TNS)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 44 points, Jaylen Brown added five of his 25 in overtime, and the Boston Celtics blew a 20-point lead in the second half before rallying from a late 13-point deficit for a thrilling 122-118 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.

Marcus Smart hit four 3-pointers and scored 18 points for the NBA-leading Celtics, who wrapped up their six-game trip by avoiding their first three-game losing streak of the season.

The old rivals played a wild second half in which the Lakers rallied from an 81-61 deficit midway through the third quarter with a 45-12 surge. Boston then erased Los Angeles’ 106-93 lead in the final 3:40 with a 17-4 run capped by Tatum’s tying jumper with 17.8 seconds left.

Related
September 16, 2020
February 6, 2019
October 26, 2018
April 30, 2018
Most Popular