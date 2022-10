The Pac-12 has not had a game like UCLA-Oregon in four seasons, and only two of them over the last nine.

The ninth-ranked Bruins visit the No. 10 Ducks on Saturday in the first regular-season meeting of Pac-12 teams ranked in the top-10 of the AP poll since 2018.

The last time the conference had a top-10 game in the regular season was No. 10 Washington’s 28-15 victory against No. 7 Washington State in an Apple Cup that decided the Pac-12 North — which is no longer a thing.