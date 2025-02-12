Cook reaches 1,000-point milestone

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt High’s Cubs returned to the victory column in style Tuesday.

After celebrating senior Colden Cook, who eclipsed the 1,000-point threshold last week, the Cubs promptly jumped out to a big lead against visiting Neodesha.

The Bluestreaks rallied in the second quarter, but Humboldt had a big response out of the break.

A 14-7 Humboldt run pushed its lead to 12 after three quarters in what became a 69-58 victory.

The win lifts Humboldt to 14-3.

“We’re constantly talking about what we can do,” Humboldt head coach David Taylor said. “The first quarter, the kids were very focused, and we dictated what we wanted to do.”

Humboldt led 20-10 after one quarter, “but it kind of got off the rails a little bit,” Taylor said.

The Bluestreaks narrowed the gap to 30-25 by halftime.

“I was pleased with how we responded in the third quarter,” Taylor said.

Humboldt put together a 14-7 run to stretch its lead to 32.

Cook once again led the way with 21 points, followed close behind by Blake Ellis with 19 points and six rebounds.

“Blake had a really good game,” Taylor said. “He played well on offense.”

Senior Tre Franklin followed with 14 points and four assists, including a pair of late 3-pointers “that really kept them at a distance,” Taylor said. “He hit some big shots.”

Avery Works had seven rebounds, Mason Sterling had four steals. Franklin had three steals; Cook and Ellis had two steals each.

Taylor said Cook’s recognition prior to the game was well deserved.

“It couldn’t happen to a nicer kid,” he said. “Colden’s a great kid.”

NEODESHA brought home a 50-32 win in junior varsity play.