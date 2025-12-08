Crest squads earn split at Southeast

CHEROKEE — Crest High’s offense had a tough go of it offensively in the Lancer boys’ season-opener Friday.

Crest shot a cool 17 of 55 from the floor, 31%, and an even cooler 4 of 30 from 3-point range (13%) at Southeast.

Crest rallied down the stretch, but it was too steep a deficit to overcome in a 61-52 loss.

“It was a rough shooting night for the boys,” Crest head coach Dakotah Sporing said.

Southeast jumped out to a 20-12 lead after one quarter and 33-24 lead at the break. Crest’s deficit swelled to 52-38 by the end of the third. Crest out-scored Southeast 14-9 down the stretch to get the lead back into single digits.

Kole Walter paced Crest with 20 points and 11 rebounds, to go with four steals. Levin Prasko was close behind with 18 points and nine boards. Lane Yocham scored 11 points and had six rebounds.

Henry White pulled in five steals.

Koiy Miller was credited for three points, without benefit of scoring from the field, after a Cherokee player mistakenly scored a basket at Crest’s end. Because Miller was the closest player to the shooter, he was credited for the score.

Crest heads to Humboldt for its preseason tournament, starting with Erie on Tuesday.

In girls action, Crest got the season off on the right foot with a 53-38 victory. No other details were available.

Crest boys (12-12-14-14—52)

Southeast (20-13-19-9—61)

Crest FG/3pt FT TP

Walter 7/1 3 20

Prasko 5 8 18

Yocham 1/3 0 11

Miller 0 0 3

Totals 13/4 12 52