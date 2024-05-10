Crest’s Weir inks with Allen

COLONY — Rogan Weir will take his baseball talents to a familiar setting for college next season.

Weir, the Crest High baseball standout and one of the key cogs for the four-time defending league champion Lancers, signed a letter of intent Thursday to play at Allen Community College.

“It was an easy decision,” he said, noting the Weir family’s connections to the Red Devil program.

Older brother Derek Weir played for the Red Devils in 2015 and 2016. And his father — and head baseball coach — Roland Weir was a part of the last ACC teams to win a Jayhawk Conference title in 1989 and 1990.

“I watched my brother play there, and I knew I wanted to be a part of it,” he said. “Baseball’s just what I grew up playing. It’s what my dad played, and I fell in love with it as a child.”

Weir has been a starter since his freshman season, and was part of Crest’s back-to-back state qualifying teams in 2021 and 2022. He has earned all-league and all-state honors, and is in line to do so again as a senior.

The Lancers will play in the Class 2-1A regional semifinals on Monday, thanks in no small part to Weir, who is batting .451 (35 of 76) with a team-leading nine doubles and 43 RBIs over 25 games.

This year’s success comes one season after Crest lost most of its starting lineup to graduation last season.

“It’s a testament to how much work we’ve put in this year, all the long practices we’ve had,” he said.

His father agrees.

“I knew several years ago that this group of kids would be pretty special,” Roland Weir said. “The guys who came before them were great, but I knew these kids were going to be the foundation going forward. It’s been a pleasure to get to coach him for four years. It’s going to be a tough transition, no doubt about it, but he’s got the tools to do well. If he works hard and does all the right things and gets stronger, he can do it.”

Weir’s plans are to study something “probably having to do with agriculture.”

He’s the son of Roland and Leslie Weir.