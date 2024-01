WELLSVILLE — A sterling performance from Iola High’s Reese Curry led the Iola High girls to their second straight victory.

Curry poured in 21 points and made several key plays from start to finish, including a game-sealing block in the waning seconds as Iola topped host Wellsville, 59-55, Friday evening.

She and teammates Keira Fawson and Alana Mader controlled the interior for much of the game, as Iola withstood a pair of furious Wellsville comebacks in the second half.