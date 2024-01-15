Iola girls brimming with confidence after second straight win

WELLSVILLE — It was perhaps only fitting that Iola High’s Reese Curry, who had been so dominant at the offensive end, made the final defensive play in the Mustangs’ hard-fought 59-55 win over Wellsville Friday.

Wellsville’s Alana Green, who had scored inside, outside and everywhere in between, was driving to the hoop in the waning seconds, with the hopes that a score and defensive stop would give the Eagles hopes of a win.

But Curry had another thought in mind. She cleanly stuffed the Wellsville guard’s layup attempt, and so much so that Curry was able to keep hold of the ball as she blocked it.