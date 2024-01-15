 | Mon, Jan 15, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Iola girls brimming with confidence after second straight win

Iola's first winning streak of the season comes as the Mustangs withstood a pair of second-half rallies from Wellsville in a 59-55 victory. The confidence boost should pay off for the hoopsters later in the season, their coach says.

By

Sports

January 15, 2024 - 3:10 PM

Iola High's bench players celebrate as the final horn sounds in a 59-55 win over Wellsville Friday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

WELLSVILLE — It was perhaps only fitting that Iola High’s Reese Curry, who had been so dominant at the offensive end, made the final defensive play in the Mustangs’ hard-fought 59-55 win over Wellsville Friday.

Wellsville’s Alana Green, who had scored inside, outside and everywhere in between, was driving to the hoop in the waning seconds, with the hopes that a score and defensive stop would give the Eagles hopes of a win.

But Curry had another thought in mind. She cleanly stuffed the Wellsville guard’s layup attempt, and so much so that Curry was able to keep hold of the ball as she blocked it.

Related
January 13, 2024
February 23, 2022
February 8, 2022
September 15, 2021
Most Popular