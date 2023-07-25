 | Tue, Jul 25, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Death of Dale Earnhardt in 2001 Daytona 500 most pivotal NASCAR moment

To mark NASCAR’s 75th season, The Associated Press interviewed 12 key contributors to the industry on multiple topics. According to the survey, Dale Earnhardt's death in the 2001 Daytona 500 is the most pivotal moment in the history of NASCAR.

By

Sports

July 25, 2023 - 2:14 PM

NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., prior to the start of the Bank of America 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., on October 8, 2017. (David T. Foster III/Charlotte Observer/TNS)

The 2001 Daytona 500 remains the bleakest day in NASCAR history.

The death of Dale Earnhardt from a crash on the last lap of the race robbed a family of its patriarch and the industry of the greatest stock car star of his era. But beyond the seven championships, The Intimidator persona and fierce rivalries that ushered NASCAR into the mainstream, Earnhardt’s enduring legacy may be how his death changed auto racing safety.

NASCAR was still reeling from three driver fatalities in 2000 — Adam Petty, Kenny Irwin Jr., and Tony Roper — ahead of a Daytona 500 that seemed intent on setting a new course for the series.

Related
January 12, 2023
August 16, 2022
June 17, 2020
April 8, 2020
Most Popular