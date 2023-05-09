 | Tue, May 09, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Denny Crum, who coached Louisville to 2 titles, dies

Denny Crum, who won two NCAA men’s basketball championships and built Louisville into one of the 1980s’ dominant programs during a Hall of Fame coaching career, has died. He was 86.

By

Sports

May 9, 2023 - 2:05 PM

Louisville coach Denny Crum gestures towards his team as players from the bench begin to celebrate during the closing moments of their 88-77 victory over LSU in the NCAA college basketball semifinals in Dallas, March 29, 1986. Denny Crum, who won two NCAA men’s basketball championships and built Louisville into one of the 1980s’ dominant programs during a Hall of Fame coaching career, died Tuesday, May 9, 2023. He was 86. (AP Photo/David Longstreath, File)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Denny Crum, who won two NCAA men’s basketball championships and built Louisville into one of the 1980s’ dominant programs during a Hall of Fame coaching career, died Tuesday. He was 86.

The school announced Crum’s death in a release after being informed by his wife, Susan. No cause was given, but Crum had battled an extended illness. He had a mild stroke in August 2017 while fishing in Alaska and another two years two ago.

Nicknamed “Cool Hand Luke” because of his cool, unflinching sideline demeanor — legend has it he never uttered a curse word — Crum retired in March 2001 after 30 seasons at Louisville with 675 victories, which ranked 15th all-time then, and championships in 1980 and ‘86. The disciple of legendary UCLA coach John Wooden often wore a red sport coat and waved a rolled-up stat sheet like a bandleader’s baton as he directed Louisville to 23 NCAA tournaments and six Final Fours.

Related
March 22, 2023
November 4, 2022
January 16, 2021
July 1, 2019
Most Popular