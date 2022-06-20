 | Mon, Jun 20, 2022
Fitzpatrick wins stirring U.S. Open

Even with a turbulent week of news in the professional golf ranks, Matt Fitzpatrick and Will Zalatoris put forth a brilliant battle down the stretch of the U.S. Open final round. In th send, it was Fitzpatrick who won his first career major, one stroke ahead of Zalatoris.

June 20, 2022 - 1:17 PM

Matt Fitzpatrick of England celebrates with the U.S. Open Championship trophy after winning during the final round of the 122nd U.S. Open Championship at The Country Club on Sunday n Brookline, Massachusetts. Photo by (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images/TNS)

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The unsettled future of golf was in the surest of hands over the final four tantalizing hours of the U.S. Open.

The sport, almost always at its best when major titles are at stake, went on a wild ride courtesy of Matt Fitzpatrick and Will Zalatoris, two 20-somethings trying to win their first major titles but playing like they’d been doing this for years.

There were ties, lead changes and enough momentum shifts to make an NBA crowd edgy. There was tension. In the end, it was a career-defining shot from a fairway bunker that left Fitzpatrick holding the trophy — and a putt missed by a whisker that left Zalatoris holding his head in his hands in agony after yet another excruciating close call at a major.

