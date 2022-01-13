 | Fri, Jan 14, 2022
Former Cubs, Red Sox pitcher Lester retires

Jon Lester, MLB pitcher who won three World Series titles with two different teams has announced his retirement. Lester helped the Red Sox and Cubs win the World Series.

January 13, 2022

Cubs starter Jon LesterÂ prepares to deliver to the plateÂ during the fourth inning against the Brewers on May 12, 2019,Â at Wrigley Field. Photo by TNS

CHICAGO (AP) — Jon Lester, a durable left-hander who won three World Series titles during 16 years in the majors, has announced his retirement.

Lester, who turned 38 on Friday, finishes with a 200-117 record and a 3.66 ERA in 452 career games, including 451 starts. He also has been a reliable postseason performer, compiling a 2.51 ERA in 26 appearances.

The 6-foot-4 Lester helped Boston win the championship in 2007 and 2013, and led the Chicago Cubs to the title in 2016. The championship for the Cubs was the franchise’s first since 1908.

