 | Fri, Aug 26, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Future uncertain as golf’s season of discontent nears end

The Tour Championship caps a tumultuous year for the PGA Tour, which included several defections to the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series. Nobody is certain what comes next.

By

Sports

August 26, 2022 - 2:18 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — Golf’s season of discontent reaches its official stopping point this weekend at the Tour Championship.

Predicting where the sport goes from here is sort of like trying to hole a shot from the fairway.

The PGA Tour was woefully slow in reacting to the challenge from upstart, Saudi-backed LIV Golf. When it finally mustered a defense on the historic grounds of East Lake Golf Club, it seemed nothing more than a bunch of warmed-over ideas pulled straight from rebel tour’s playbook.

Related
August 23, 2022
August 16, 2022
August 8, 2022
June 21, 2022
Most Popular