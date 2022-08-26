Future uncertain as golf’s season of discontent nears end

ATLANTA (AP) — Golf’s season of discontent reaches its official stopping point this weekend at the Tour Championship.

Predicting where the sport goes from here is sort of like trying to hole a shot from the fairway.

The PGA Tour was woefully slow in reacting to the challenge from upstart, Saudi-backed LIV Golf. When it finally mustered a defense on the historic grounds of East Lake Golf Club, it seemed nothing more than a bunch of warmed-over ideas pulled straight from rebel tour’s playbook.