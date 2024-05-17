Golfing buddies

Iola High seniors Christopher Holloway and Xander Sellman are ending their high school athletic careers with a flourish.

For the past four years, Holloway and Sellman have been mainstays for the IHS golf program. Holloway qualified for state in 2021, while Sellman was a state-qualifier a year later. Both narrowly missed qualifying for state the other two years they competed.

This year, Holloway and Sellman are again team leaders for the 3A regional champion Mustang squad, meaning both are state-bound once again.

Holloway’s father, Chris, was kind enough to share this light-hearted photo of the duo.

The 3A State Golf Meet runs Monday and Tuesday in Emporia.