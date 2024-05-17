Golfing buddies

 | Fri, May 17, 2024
Christopher Holloway and Xander Sellman, Iola High's golfing mainstays over the past four years, will wrap up their high school careers at the Class 3A State Tournament Monday and Tuesday in Emporia.

Christopher Holloway, left, and Xander Sellman will end their Iola High School golf careers at the Class 3A State Tournament in Emporia Monday and Tuesday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Iola High seniors Christopher Holloway and Xander Sellman are ending their high school athletic careers with a flourish.

For the past four years, Holloway and Sellman have been mainstays for the IHS golf program. Holloway qualified for state in 2021, while Sellman was a state-qualifier a year later. Both narrowly missed qualifying for state the other two years they competed. 

This year, Holloway and Sellman are again team leaders for the 3A regional champion Mustang squad, meaning both are state-bound once again.

Holloway’s father, Chris, was kind enough to share this light-hearted photo of the duo.

The 3A State Golf Meet runs Monday and Tuesday in Emporia.

