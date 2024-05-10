Mustang golfers get one last tuneup

LA CYGNE — Fresh off winning a Pioneer League golf championship, and a few days away from a pivotal Class 3A regional tournament, Iola High put in one last regular season competition Thursday.

Iola took third at Deer Trace Golf Course for the Prairie View Invitational, carding a 339.

“I was happy for the boys, but I feel that they lacked a bit of focus today, which led to some higher scores,” head coach Jeremy Sellman said. “I expected a little higher scores today as winning league was the focus and today I wanted them to just enjoy their last regular season event of the year.”

Sophomore Brennen Coffield led Iola’s charge, taking second overall, despite a slow start on what his head coach described as an “up and down” day.

Coffield’s round of 78 ended on a spectacular note as he chipped in an eagle on his final hole.

“He was struggling with his distance control on his wedges,” Coach Sellman said. “He was either short or long with no consistent miss.”

Seniors Xander Sellman and Christopher Holloway — who had the added distraction of Graduation Day coming up Saturday — also persevered through tough days.

Xander Sellman opened with a double bogey on his first hole, and even lost two balls on the hole.

“He said, ‘Don’t worry, I’ve got this,’” Coach Sellman said of his son. The younger Sellman did just that, finishing with back-to-back birdies to wind up with an 80, good for fifth.

“Xander struggled trusting his reads on the greens and was just confused by the slope all day,” Coach Sellman said.

Holloway carded an 88 to finish 16th.

“I could tell Chris was just going a thousand different directions mentally today,” Sellman said. “He’s got a lot on his plate as the class president, and with graduation, but I was proud of him for pushing through and giving his best effort. He managed well and kept the mistakes minimal.”

Baron Folk carded a 93 to finish 26th.

“Baron played well, and his putting was great today,” Sellman said. “We worked on his green reading and putting at practice, and that showed. He did struggle a bit on his approach shots. Deer Trace offers elevated greens, but knowing his putting is improving will be a big advantage for him at regionals.”

Ethan Harrish shot a 97 to finish in 34th.

A pair of troublesome holes, during which he lost nine strokes to par, put Harris behind the 8-ball early, Sellman said. “Trees and water and lost balls started his struggles, but he turned it around and played where I expected. He finished his round playing good golf.”

Parker Andres finished in 49th with a 103.

“Parker continues to improve every tournament,” Sellman said. “He works hard and takes what he has learned to the course. Parker is getting there. I appreciate his attitude and work ethic. I’ve got high hopes form has he continues to grow and improve.”

Santa Fe Trail, behind Lane Workman, brought home both the team and individual tournament champions. The Chargers carded a 327; Spring Hill was second at 334.

Sixty-six golfers from 12 teams from Class 5A to Class 2A schools were a part of Thursday’s competition.