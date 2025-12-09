HMS squads hit the road

The Humboldt Middle School Lady Cubs split Monday’s contests on the road at Caney Valley with the HMS A-team winning 16-10 while the B-team fell 7-6.

With both contests separated by narrow margins of victory, Coach Mike Miller liked how his teams performed despite struggling with shooting, but a big first quarter lifted the A-Team to victory

“It was a rough shooting night for both teams, but we competed hard and played really well on the defensive end,” Miller said. “At times, we ran the offense well and got some really good shots. We just have to keep being aggressive and those shots will start falling.”

Hadlee Allen accounted for half of the Lady Cubs’ offensive production in the A-Team game with 8 points and a team-leading nine rebounds. Quinn Miller and Rhys Trieber tied for second in scoring with 4 points each, but Trieber and Miller both trailed Zoey Sanchez in rebounds. Sanchez had five boards, followed by Trieber with four then Miller with three.

In B-team action, Lucy Galloway had 3 points on a field goal and a free throw, followed by Azahlynn Wilkderson with a bucket and Ava Davis sank a free throw.

Humboldt boys have tough night

The Humboldt Middle School Cubs hope to bounce back from a trio of losses against Caney Valley Monday night.

The A-Team lost 60-9. Trailing 13-0 after the first quarter, the Cubs struggled to find the net. Elijah Irby scored a team-leading 4 points, followed by Tate Thomas with 3 points, then William Davis and Marccus Whitcomb with 1 point each. Mason Gunderman and Waylon Johnson tied for the team lead in rebounds with two each.

The B-Team had a bit more success but ultimately the same outcome, falling 42-12.

Irby had a team-leading 9 points, followed by Aaron Wille with 2 and Lane Newman with 1. Irby also had a team-leading five rebounds, followed by Wille with three, Kamrin Grant-Wooden and Mason Mueller with two each.

The C-Team lost 49-8.

Christian Mataka accounted for half of the Cubs’ offensive production with four points, followed by Orval LeClair and Ryker Platt with 2 points each. Mataka also had a team-leading three rebounds, followed by Williams Davis and Zaden Mellen with two each.