Hormigas to host first Sunday game at ACC

The Iola Hormigas are hot, coming off a four-game win streak in All-Star play and nearly beating the best team in the Pecos League Mountain Division Thursday against the Garden City Wind in a 3-2 loss.

Garden City, 35-6, escaped Thursday’s contest after scoring three unanswered runs in the eighth and ninth innings, resulting in a loss for closer Tyler Blair. Starter TC Burns had a team-leading four strikeouts over six innings before handing over the reins to reliever Colin Sepulveda, who posted a pair of strikeouts while allowing two hits and a run over the sixth and seventh inning. Blair came on in the ninth but lasted only a single batter before a walk-off RBI.

Returning All-Star catcher Nicholas “Chavo” Chavez had a team-leading two hits and registered Iola’s only RBI of the evening. Outfielder Xander Nabors, shortstop Oscar Galvez, second baseman Antuan Franco and Burns each had one hit in the effort. Colin Sepulveda, Iola Hormigas pitcher, tags out a runner during a game earlier this season. Sepulveda tallied four strikeouts while coming on in relief Thursday. Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

After wrapping up their three-game series against Garden City Saturday, the Hormigas return to ACC’s Alumni Stadium Sunday for their final home stand of the regular season. With 11 games left in the season, the Hormigas are three games from being mathematically eliminated from making the postseason by finishing second in the Mountain North League.

The team currently is occupying second place in the Mountain North is the Blackwell (20-16) Flycatchers, who the Hormigas (12-24) face Sunday.

Iola may also qualify for the postseason by taking first or second in the wild card race. Those spots are occupied by the North Platte 80s (21-18) and the Alpine Cowboys (21-21). Following the Blackwell series, the Hormigas have a three-game series against North Platte, then wrap up the year on the road at Garden City July 27, 28 and 29.