Hot streak snapped

GARNETT — The AA Iola Indians saw their 8-0 record come to a disappointing end in Tuesday night’s doubleheader in Garnett.

The Garnett Muddogs handed the Indians their first loss of the season with a 2-1 game 1 defeat. Feeling the pressure, the Indians rebounded in game 2 for a 15-6 run-rule victory.

Iola’s biggest positive in game 1 was the pitching performance of Washburn signee Cal Leonard, who kept Garnett’s batters off the base paths. Leonard allowed only one run and earned six strikeouts in his five innings of action. Unfortnately, the Indians offense offered no help.