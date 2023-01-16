 | Tue, Jan 17, 2023
Houston, KU remain top dogs

Kansas may have had the most impressive week, beating Oklahoma on Tuesday before squeaking by Iowa State 62-60 on Saturday — though the Cyclones were notable enough in defeat that they actually climbed two spots to No. 12 in the poll.

January 16, 2023 - 3:13 PM

KU’s KJ Adams puts up the game-winner over ISU’s Robert Jones in the final seconds of the Jayhawks’ 62-60 win at Allen Fieldhouse on Jan. 14, 2023.

Houston and Kansas remained firmly atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll Monday after a record weekend of Top 25 losses, while Florida Atlantic took advantage of the chaos to crack the ranking for the first time in school history.

Eleven teams in the Top 25 went down on Saturday, tying a record that has stood for nearly 12 years, while Connecticut and Marquette also lost on Sunday to give the AP poll one of its biggest shakeups in recent history.

The banged-up Cougars, who had to fight off South Florida to avoid their own upset loss, watched their advantage over the Jayhawks shrink ever so slightly, pulling in 34 of 60 first-place votes from a national media panel. Kansas received 23 votes to remain second while Purdue picked up the remaining three to stay third.

