Humboldt baseball thumps Eureka

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt High’s baseball team started off on the right foot Tuesday, scoring its first run of the game on Sam Hull’s inside-the-park home run in the bottom of the first against Eureka.

By the time the dust settled, the Cubs had increased their winning streak to eight games, allowing a combined one hit in the 15-0 and 17-0 sweep over the Red Devils.

“We are in a stretch where we play a lot of games with not much rest,” Humboldt head coach Mike Miller said. “It’s important our pitchers attack the strike zone and limit their counts.”