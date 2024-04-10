 | Wed, Apr 10, 2024
Humboldt baseball thumps Eureka

Humboldt's hitters racked up 32 runs, while the Cub pitchers were just as dominant, limiting Eureka to one total hit in a doubleheader sweep.

Sports

April 10, 2024 - 3:12 PM

Humboldt High's Logan Page slides safely into third in a game earlier this season. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt High’s baseball team started off on the right foot Tuesday, scoring its first run of the game on Sam Hull’s inside-the-park home run in the bottom of the first against Eureka.

By the time the dust settled, the Cubs had increased their winning streak to eight games, allowing a combined one hit in the 15-0 and 17-0 sweep over the Red Devils.

“We are in a stretch where we play a lot of games with not much rest,”  Humboldt head coach Mike Miller said. “It’s important our pitchers attack the strike zone and limit their counts.”

