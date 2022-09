PITTSBURG — The Iola High School tennis team fought hard at the Pittsburg Invitational on Tuesday.

Also participating were Parsons, Chanute and Labette County, who placed in the top three, respectively, and Coffeyville and Pittsburg.

Mustang junior and team leader Keira Fawson went 2-1 in the meet after falling in her opener to Parsons’ Sydney Schibi, 8-3. Fawson won her next two sets against Pittsburg’s Andy McCabe, 8-3, and Labette County’s Aubrey Lassen, 8-0.