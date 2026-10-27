IMS Mustangs sweep Anderson County
The Iola Middle School girls basketball teams remain undefeated at 2-0 after hosting Anderson County Monday night.
The Iola Middle School Mustangs eighth grade, seventh grade and junior varsity basketball teams remain undefeated after sweeping the Anderson County Bulldogs Monday night.
The eighth-grade Mustangs secured the sweep by double-digits.
Shots by Elliot Sigg and Abby Boeken gave the Mustangs an early 12-0 lead by the end of the first quarter.
Jimmy Potts
Jimmy Potts began his journalism career over 15 years ago at the Bossier Press-Tribune in Bossier City, La., where he learned from legendary sports editor Jerry Byrd – affectionately known as the “Man of all Seasons.” Since then, he’s covered sports in Texas, North Carolina, Indiana, Missouri and Kansas, before joining the Iola Register in February 2025. Jimmy grew up in Johnson County but is adapting to life in Iola. In his spare time, he enjoys watching sports, of course, and spending time with friends and family.
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