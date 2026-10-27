IMS Mustangs sweep Anderson County

The Iola Middle School girls basketball teams remain undefeated at 2-0 after hosting Anderson County Monday night.
Abby Boeken, Iola Middle School eighth-grade guard, drives to the basket during the first quarter of Monday’s game against Anderson County. Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register
by Jimmy Potts
Published: October 27, 2026
|

The Iola Middle School girls basketball teams remain undefeated at 2-0 after hosting Anderson County Monday night.

The Iola Middle School Mustangs eighth grade, seventh grade and junior varsity basketball teams remain undefeated after sweeping the Anderson County Bulldogs Monday night.

The eighth-grade Mustangs secured the sweep by double-digits.

Shots by Elliot Sigg and Abby Boeken gave the Mustangs an early 12-0 lead by the end of the first quarter. 

Jimmy Potts

Jimmy Potts began his journalism career over 15 years ago at the Bossier Press-Tribune in Bossier City, La., where he learned from legendary sports editor Jerry Byrd – affectionately known as the “Man of all Seasons.” Since then, he’s covered sports in Texas, North Carolina, Indiana, Missouri and Kansas, before joining the Iola Register in February 2025. Jimmy grew up in Johnson County but is adapting to life in Iola. In his spare time, he enjoys watching sports, of course, and spending time with friends and family.

All Articles

Leave a Reply

The Iola Register Comment Policy

The Iola Register needs your voice. We welcome your on-topic commentary. Comments are moderated for civility. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending now

  1. College to streamline administrative roles

  2. Iolan seeks to salvage damaged home

  3. Group aims to bring ball field back to life

  4. Trump prepares for Iran escalation after US, Israeli Polls

  5. City poised to raise electric rates

Related articles

Recent Videos

View our channel