Wildcats win district title
The Marmaton Valley Wildcats head into the postseason as their region’s No. 1 seed after crushing Crest last Friday.
MORAN — The Marmaton Valley Wildcats (6-2) host the Norwich Eagles (4-4) in the first round of the playoffs Thursday after securing a portion of the district title during last week’s Senior Night 58-12 blowout of the Crest Lancers (1-7).
The Wildcats enter their regional tournament as the No. 1 seed after wrapping up district play in a three-way tie with the Flinthills Mustangs (6-2, 4-1) and Madison-Hamilton Bulldogs (6-2, 4-1) thanks in part to a six-touchdown performance by Marmaton Valley senior running back Cooper Scharff, who racked up 370 all-purpose yards along with two interceptions Friday.
Crest entered Friday’s contest looking to play spoiler as their playoff hopes had been dashed with only one win to their credit. After going scoreless for most of the first quarter, Marmaton Valley took an early lead after receiver Lane Lord sprinted for a 30-yard TD on a jet sweep. Crest responded with a 13-yard TD pass from senior quarterback Lane Yocham to junior receiver Kole Walter to tie the game 6-6.
Jimmy Potts
Jimmy Potts began his journalism career over 15 years ago at the Bossier Press-Tribune in Bossier City, La., where he learned from legendary sports editor Jerry Byrd – affectionately known as the “Man of all Seasons.” Since then, he’s covered sports in Texas, North Carolina, Indiana, Missouri and Kansas, before joining the Iola Register in February 2025. Jimmy grew up in Johnson County but is adapting to life in Iola. In his spare time, he enjoys watching sports, of course, and spending time with friends and family.
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