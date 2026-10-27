Yates Center hosts first playoff game in 42 years
The Yates Center Wildcats are on a three-game win streak ahead of Friday’s playoff opener against the Central Raiders.
CHEROKEE — The Yates Center Wildcats will host their first playoff game in 42 years Thursday after securing the regional No. 2 seed with Friday’s 80-30 victory over the Southeast Lancers.
The Wildcats secured their seed in the postseason after jumping out to a 38-12 lead in the first half and added 42 more in the second while holding the Lancers scoreless in the fourth quarter as they improved their district record to 3-1 and their overall record to 5-3.
Gavin Busteed got the Wildcats rolling with a 65-yard bomb to junior receiver Ben Cook for the first of four touchdowns through the air. Busteed later carried the ball into the end zone from 18 yards out for the first of his four TDs on the ground as Yates Center took control early and scored often.
Jimmy Potts
Jimmy Potts began his journalism career over 15 years ago at the Bossier Press-Tribune in Bossier City, La., where he learned from legendary sports editor Jerry Byrd – affectionately known as the “Man of all Seasons.” Since then, he’s covered sports in Texas, North Carolina, Indiana, Missouri and Kansas, before joining the Iola Register in February 2025. Jimmy grew up in Johnson County but is adapting to life in Iola. In his spare time, he enjoys watching sports, of course, and spending time with friends and family.
The Iola Register Comment Policy
The Iola Register needs your voice. We welcome your on-topic commentary. Comments are moderated for civility. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.