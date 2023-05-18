Iola softball impresses at regionals; falls in championship

ATCHISON — The Iola High softball team’s season ended at the Class 4A Regional championship game against Fort Scott in Atchison on Wednesday.

The Mustangs (6-14) got around Atchison in game one with a couple of big offensive innings in a 14-6 semifinal game victory. Iola then fell to Fort Scott in the championship game, 6-4.

“The win against Atchison was the biggest win we have had since I have coached at Iola,” Iola head coach Chris Weide said. “For a 15 seed to come in and put it on a two seed like that should show the girls how much potential we have as a team next year.”