Iola softball impresses at regionals; falls in championship

Elza Clift only allowed four hits to the highest scoring 4A softball team in the state, Atchison, at the Class 4A regionals on Wednesday in a semifinal victory for Iola. The Mustangs then dropped the championship game by a slim margin to Fort Scott.

May 18, 2023 - 3:03 PM

Iola's Elza Clift delivers a pitch against Anderson County earlier this season. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

ATCHISON — The Iola High softball team’s season ended at the Class 4A Regional championship game against Fort Scott in Atchison on Wednesday. 

The Mustangs (6-14) got around Atchison in game one with a couple of big offensive innings in a 14-6 semifinal game victory. Iola then fell to Fort Scott in the championship game, 6-4. 

“The win against Atchison was the biggest win we have had since I have coached at Iola,” Iola head coach Chris Weide said. “For a 15 seed to come in and put it on a two seed like that should show the girls how much potential we have as a team next year.”

