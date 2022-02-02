 | Wed, Feb 02, 2022
Iola’s comeback bid vs SFT falls short late

Iola High School's boys tried to mount a comeback late vs Santa Fe Trail but couldn't get it done, falling by three points to the Chargers on Tuesday night.

February 2, 2022 - 10:19 AM

Iola's Landon Weide drives to the rim vs SFT Photo by Reese Becker / Iola Register

Iola High School’s boys basketball team came up just short against Santa Fe Trail. The Chargers topped the Mustangs 62-59.

Iola got off to a great start, going up 4-0 early, forcing turnovers and capitalizing on mistakes. Santa Fe Trail went on a short run to tie the game at 6-6. Iola went on a big 7-0 run fueled by six points from Tyler Boeken to go up 13-6. The Chargers responded and tied the game with a three at the end of the first quarter.

Santa Fe Trail came roaring back in the second quarter as both teams swapped the lead. The Chargers scored late to take a 25-24 lead heading into the break.

