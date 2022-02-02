Iola’s comeback bid vs SFT falls short late

Iola High School’s boys basketball team came up just short against Santa Fe Trail. The Chargers topped the Mustangs 62-59.

Iola got off to a great start, going up 4-0 early, forcing turnovers and capitalizing on mistakes. Santa Fe Trail went on a short run to tie the game at 6-6. Iola went on a big 7-0 run fueled by six points from Tyler Boeken to go up 13-6. The Chargers responded and tied the game with a three at the end of the first quarter.

Santa Fe Trail came roaring back in the second quarter as both teams swapped the lead. The Chargers scored late to take a 25-24 lead heading into the break.