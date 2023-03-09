 | Thu, Mar 09, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Japan buzzing over Ohtani at WBC

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar just joined Japan's national team for the World Baseball Classic but he is already a big fan of Shohei Ohtani, one of many.

Sports

March 9, 2023 - 2:00 PM

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shoehei Ohtani waves to fans after defeating the Oakland Athletics, 6-1, at Anaheim Stadium on April 8, 2018, in Anaheim, Calif. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

TOKYO (AP) — Everyone in Japan seems to be a fan of Shohei Ohtani, and the buzz even extends to his teammates.

That includes St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar — the first to play for Japan’s national team because of ancestry. His mother Kumi was born in Japan.

Nootbaar just joined the squad and barely knows the Los Angeles Angels superstar. But he’s been impressed, which is an understatement. Nootbaar was bragging about Ohtani to a small group inside the Tokyo Dome that included former major league and Japan league manager Bobby Valentine.

Related
March 7, 2023
November 19, 2021
October 29, 2021
July 13, 2021
Most Popular