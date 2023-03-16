 | Thu, Mar 16, 2023
Ohtani leads Japan into WBC semi’s

Shohei Ohtani pitched shutout ball into the fifth inning and sparked a four-run third with a bunt single, leading Japan over Italy 9-3 and into its fifth straight World Baseball Classic semifinal.

March 16, 2023 - 2:35 PM

Japan's Shohei Ohtani (16) celebrates the team's 10-2 victory against the Czech Republic in a World Baseball Classic pool game at the Tokyo Dome on Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Tokyo. (Yuichi Yamazaki/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

TOKYO (AP) — Japan manager Kideki Kuriyama still gets a special tingle watching Shohei Ohtani. It’s been that way since Kuriyama managed the two-way star with the Hokkaido Ham-Fighters.

“When we see Shohei playing, not only the players but also the Japanese baseball fans, all the nation is feeling something extra,” Kuriyama said through a translator after Ohtani led Japan over Italy 9-3 on Thursday night to put the Samurai Warriors in their fifth straight World Baseball Classis semifinal.

Ohtani pitched shutout ball into the fifth inning and sparked a four-run third with a bunt single.

