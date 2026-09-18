Lady Lancers, Wildcats medal in Wellsville

The Marmaton Valley Wildcats, as well as the Crest Lancers and Lady Lancers more than held their own while competing against bigger programs at the Wellsville Invitaional Thursday.

The Lady Lancers posted a pair of top 10 finishers while Marmaton Valley sophomore Brayden Endicott added another top 10 finish with his eighth-place finish before both teams face off once more at Tuesday’s Humboldt Invitational.

Crest freshmen Lynnex and Jorden Allen had the highest finish among all area female runners. Lynnex finished sixth while clearing the 2-mile course in 13 minutes, 57 seconds. Jorden finished 10th in 14:16.

The fastest Crest time overall belongs to sophomore Dagon Denny, who clocked an 18th-place finish in 12.06, followed by sophomores Lukas Taylor a few minutes later for 47th in 14:01 and Kasen Brand at 61st in 16:33.

Following his strong finish at the Fort Scott Invitational last week, Endicott kept his momentum going with his eight-place finish in 11:43. Although only separated by 38 seconds, junior Kris McVey finished 24th in 12:21. Junior Thomas Allee finished 24th in 12:21.

Complete results as follows:

Boys 1 mile eighth grade: 29th, Isaac Francis, Crest, 6:44.28; 65th, Doug Dixs, MVJS, 8:04.38

Boys 2-mile run JV: eighth, Jaren Curl, MVHS, 13:40.93; 19th, Case Drake, MVHS, 14:27.46; 25th, Daniel Allee, MVHS, 15:00.86; 37th, Colin Ard, MVHS, 15:47.94; 46th, Logan Sneed, MVHS, 19:20.81

Girls 2 mile varsity: sixth, Lynnex Allen, Crest, 13:57.46; 10th, Jorden Allen, Crest, 14:16.61

Boys 2 mile varsity: eighth, Brayden Endicott, MVHS, 11:43.05; 18th, Dagon Denny, Crest, 12:06.80; 24th, Kris McVey, MVHS, 12:21.03; 35th, Thomas Allee, MVHS, 13:11.43; 47th, Lukas Taylor, Crest, 14:01.92; 50th, Brendon Newman, MVHS, 14:10.82; 61st, Kasen Brand, Crest, 16:33.37

Girls 1 mile 6th-7th grade: eighth, Isla Billings, Crest, 7:07.45; 18th, Hattie Walter, Crest, 7:40.06; 20th, Petra Billings, Crest, 7:44.27; 25th, Andrey Yoder, Crest, 7:56.44

Girls 1 mile eighth-grade

Fourth, Piper Schimdt, Crest, 7:02.08; 24th, Klaire Nilges, Crest, 8:02.58

Girls 2 mile run JV: First, Emma Louk, MVHS, 15:19.29; 10th, Tayleigh Forman, MVHS, 17:44.07