SEATTLE (AP) — Amid the flood of emotions that continued long after he walked off the field a winner, Drew Lock paused briefly to reflect.

Rare is the chance to have a moment like what the Seattle Seahawks’ backup quarterback experienced on Monday night.

“I think it was just the over-the-top of feeling of you don’t get very many moments, you don’t very many opportunities in this league,” Lock said. “And with every opportunity you get, you need to be as ready as you can be.”