 | Thu, Dec 29, 2022
Ledecky earns AP honor

Swimming superstar Katie Ledeky had another year to remember, setting a pair of world records and leading the United States in a stellar performance at the 2022 World Championships. She has been voted the AP Top Female Athlete of the Year.

December 28, 2022 - 12:47 PM

Katie Ledecky (USA) reacts after winning the women's 800m freestyle final Saturday, July 31, 2021 during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre, Tokyo, Japan. Photo by TNS

A change of scenery worked out just fine for Katie Ledecky.

Shifting coasts and coaches after last summer’s Tokyo Olympics, the American swimmer turned in another stellar performance at the world championships, set a pair of world records and capped 2022 as The Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year, selected by a panel of 40 sports writers and editors from news outlets across the country.

Ledecky, who previously won the award in 2017, edged out American track star Sydney McLaughlin in balloting announced Wednesday.

