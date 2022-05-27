Mahomes on Texas shooting: ‘As a father now, it’s scary’

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ hometown of Whitehouse, Texas, is about 400 miles northeast of Uvalde — site of this week’s school shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers.

That wasn’t the only reason, though, that Mahomes said Tuesday’s events deeply affected him. “As a father now, it’s scary,” Mahomes said Thursday after the Chiefs’ third session of organized team activities (OTA) workouts.

“I mean, it’s scary for all of us. But whenever you’re taking your kids to school, and you want it to be a safe place, and stuff like this is happening day after day.”