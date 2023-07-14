 | Fri, Jul 14, 2023
Mother-daughter duo from Ohio at Wimbledon

Caty McNally is one of the few women who played at Wimbledon with a female coach — her mother, Lynn Nabors McNally. There are just 13 women ranked in the Top 200 with a female coach; four of those coaches are the player’s mother. 

July 14, 2023 - 2:14 PM

Caty McNally stands on court as her and playing partner Ashlyn Krueger, not in photo, of the United States play against Caroline Garcia of France and Luisa Stefani of Brazil in a first-round women's doubles match at Wimbledon on July 8, 2023. McNally, a 21-year-old tennis player from Ohio, was one of six of 128 entrants in women's singles at Wimbledon who has a female coach, about 5%. The women's professional tennis tour hopes to increase the number of women coaching at the sport's top level and has started a program to help aspiring coaches get there. (AP Photo/Howard Fendrich)

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Caty McNally was one of the few female entrants at Wimbledon with a female coach: Her mother, Lynn Nabors McNally.

Mom does not travel full-time on tour with Caty — someone else she’s worked with for six years, Kevin O’Neill, does — but they use a two-coach setup at the biggest events, including Grand Slam tournaments.

McNally, a 21-year-old from Ohio who was the runner-up in women’s doubles at the U.S. Open each of the past two years, once alongside Coco Gauff and once alongside Taylor Townsend, wishes female coaches weren’t so rare at the pro level. There are just 13 women ranked in the Top 200 with a female coach; four of those coaches are the player’s mother.

