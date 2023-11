Three Iola High volleyball players, fresh off leading the Mustangs to one of the most successful seasons in recent memory, have brought home All-Pioneer League honors.

Even better, all three honorees — Reese Curry, Alana Mader and Kaysin Crusinbery — are juniors, giving hope that next season may be even more fruitful than this year’s 22-13 record.

Reese Curry Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Curry, an outside hitter, and Mader, who manned the middle, earned first-team honors.