Mustangs ready for debut

The Iola High School football team will not be the only attraction at Friday’s Blue and Gold Scrimmage. The IHS and Iola Middle School cross country teams will also suit up for the intramural event.

Following the 6:30 p.m. ribbon-cutting celebrating the $1.5 million new field at Municipal Stadium, 30 cross country runners will lace up as a team.

“They seem really excited,” Iola coach Brit Daugharthy said. “We have Coach Hollie Marlow at the middle school, and she is phenomenal. The kids respond well to her and she gets them excited to run.”

Senior…