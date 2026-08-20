 | Thu, Aug 20, 2026
Menu Search Log in

Mustangs ready for debut

The senior-laden Iola Mustangs will make their first public appearance at Friday's Blue and Gold Scrimmage at Riverside Park.

By

Sports

August 20, 2026 - 3:46 PM

The Iola High School Cross Country Team takes off at the start of the Central Heights Invitational. Multiple runners placed at the Eureka Invitational Tuesday. Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

The Iola High School football team will not be the only attraction at Friday’s Blue and Gold Scrimmage.  The IHS and Iola Middle School cross country teams will also suit up for the intramural event.

Following the 6:30 p.m. ribbon-cutting celebrating the $1.5 million new field at Municipal Stadium, 30 cross country runners will lace up as a team.

“They seem really excited,” Iola coach Brit Daugharthy said. “We have Coach Hollie Marlow at the middle school, and she is phenomenal. The kids respond well to her and she gets them excited to run.”

Senior…

Related
August 14, 2026
August 6, 2026
August 5, 2026
August 23, 2021
Most Popular